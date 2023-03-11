The No. 29 UA gymnastics program closed out its home schedule in style Friday night, posting the third-highest team score in program history in a 197.275-196.050 win over No. 33 BYU at McKale Center.

The team total was the highest output by a UA gymnastics team since 2015, while the Wildcats’ collective scores on uneven bars (49.225) and floor exercise (4.9500) were the program’s highest of 2023.

In all, Arizona totaled 19 scores of 9.8 or higher, with seven individual gymnasts tying or setting nine career best marks across all four disciplines.

On vault, all six Wildcats — Malia Hargrove, Danielle Nosek, Elizabeth LaRusso, Caroline Herry, Emily Mueller and Jessica Castles — scored 9.8 or better, with Nosek’s 9.850 tying for her best-ever personal mark.

On bars, Alysen Fears (9.925) and Bailey McCabe (9.900) tied their personal bests, while Taylor Raskin‘s 9.850 is a new career high.

On the beam, Fears (9.850) and Hargrove (9.925) tied career highs, while Hargrove and Elena Deets tied their personal bests on floor exercise, both at 9.925. LaRusso’s 9.875 on floor broke her own best mark.