Arizona hires Alabama's Tyler Owens to be Wildcats' head strength coach

The Arizona Wildcats have hired a strength coach with a championship pedigree.

Tyler Owens, formerly an assistant strength coach at Alabama, has been named the UA’s head strength-and-conditioning coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Owens helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship Monday night – its sixth under Nick Saban in the past 12 seasons.

Owens was a walk-on linebacker for Alabama from 2011-15 before joining the strength staff, meaning he’s been a part of five of those titles.

Owens learned under Scott Cochran, who served as Alabama’s head strength coach from 2007-19 before becoming the special-teams coordinator at Georgia.

Owens is originally from Columbiana, Alabama, and attended Clay-Chalkville High School in nearby Pinson. He succeeds Brian Johnson, who left Arizona to become the strength coach at Arkansas State.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.