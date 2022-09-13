Arizona hires Chandler Hamilton High School coach to help with cross country team

The UA has hired former Chandler Hamilton High School coach Priscilla Schultz as its new assistant cross country coach.

Schultz, a Prescott native and Arizona State graduate, has also been a club coach in the Phoenix area.

Cross country coach Bernard Lagat said he was "very excited" to have Schultz on board. She will also lead recruiting efforts for distance runners.

"Priscilla was a DI All-American in Track and Field and Cross Country and brings to us her experiences as a professional runner, an experienced coach, and a mentor to many young athletes," he said. "Her caring, hard-working, and driven nature are all the qualities that we value greatly in this Wildcat team and family."

Schultz will also help with the Wildcats' track and field program. Coach Fred Harvey said Schultz should help what he said was a "long-storied history of greatness here at the University of Arizona in our distance programs."