Arizona (3-0) vs. Iowa State (3-0) • Maui Invitational first round • 7 p.m. • ESPNU • 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
PROBABLE STARTERS
ARIZONA
G Justin Coleman (5-10 senior)
G Brandon Williams (6-2 freshman)
F Brandon Randolph (6-6 sophomore)
F Ryan Luther (6-9 senior)
C Chase Jeter (6-10 junior)
IOWA STATE
G Nick Weiler-Babb (6-5 senior)
G Marial Shayok (6-6 senior)
F Tyrese Haliburton (6-5 freshman)
F Talen Horton-Tucker (6-4 freshman)
C Michael Jacobson (6-9 junior)
HOW THEY MATCH UP
Series history: Arizona and Iowa State have split their six previous appearances with three wins each, but haven’t met for two decades. In December 1998, the Wildcats beat the Cyclones 75-61 in Las Vegas.
Iowa State overview: With four starters back and a well-regarded freshman class coming in, Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was set up for a return to the NCAA Tournament after the Cyclones broke a six-year streak last season. But Iowa State has been slapped with more adversity so far this season. Iowa State is playing without four key contributors, including point guard Lindell Wigginton (foot) and forward Cameron Lard (violation of team rules.). Wigginton was named a preseason all-Big 12 pick after testing the NBA Draft waters last spring while Lard was made an honorable mention all-league preseason pick before he sat out.
Iowa State has started the season 3-0, while so far shoring up a defense that slipped noticeably last season, thanks in large part to four-year transfers Marial Shayok (Virginia) and Michael Jacobson (Nebraska). Jacobson gives the Cyclones size and experience inside. Shayok scored 20 points against Missouri and 26 against Texas Southern while making 5 of 13 3-pointers (38.5 percent). Nick Weiler-Babb has 25 assists to just five turnovers over ISU’s first three games, while Tyrese Haliburton has been productive defensively.
Overall, Iowa State is among the top 30 teams in offensive and defensive efficiency, keeping opponents to just 37.6 percent shooting after they were the least efficient defensive team in the Big 12 last season.
Who’s out: Iowa State’s Wigginton is out with a strained muscle in his left foot. Forwards Lard and Zoran Talley, Jr. are suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. Forward Solomon Young had surgery on Oct. 18 for a groin injury.
He said it
“They have a skill group and they play around a big guy, Jacobson, who is also very skilled in his own right. Although he plays the center position, he’s more than capable of stepping away from the basket, making perimeter shots, making 3-point shots. They present a lot of challenges for our defense.” — UA coach Sean Miller
KEY PLAYERS
Iowa State Nick Weiler-Babb
Already entering this season with the third-best assist average in school history, the senior has stepped into a key leadership role after knee and back injuries plagued him last season. He has 25 turnovers to five turnovers in his last five games played and is also the Cyclones’ second-leading rebounder.
Arizona Brandon Williams
More impressive than the standout freshman’s 14.3 average points is his astounding 16-0 assist-turnover ratio, indicating an unusual presence of mind for a freshman. But those numbers came at home against lesser teams, and Williams will be tested to make good decisions under much more pressure now.
SIDELINES
Maybe it’ll pay off in wins
Arizona went 0-3 in the Battle 4 Atlantis last season, but at least it was a financial boon for the Wildcats.
The UA was paid $150,000 to appear in the Bahamas multi-team event, and received an all-expenses-paid trip to Paradise Island for a 30-person traveling party.
But for the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats won’t get a dime, just some of their traveling expenses covered. They also had to pay $35,000 for administrative and marketing expenses.
The tournament’s contract with Arizona also states that the UA had to put the Maui Invitational logo on its website, with a link to the tournament’s website, and send at least four promotional and travel package mailers or emails to season-ticket holders at its own expense.
But UA basketball operations director Ryan Reynolds said the Wildcats want to play in Maui because of their long history in the event, and there are other rewards the Wildcats can’t argue with.
The games are being carried on ESPN channels, giving them extra exposure to fans and recruits alike, and being in the multi-team event also gives them a chance to play and make money from a fourth game at home that won’t be counted toward the NCAA schedule maximum.
Arizona hosted Houston Baptist in that extra game, and collected all attendance and media rights revenue minus a $100,000 fee it paid the Huskies.
Hilton magic possible
There also could be a pretty good Iowa State-Arizona matchup in the stands Monday.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Cyclones fans bought record numbers of tickets for the Maui Invitational this week. While tournament officials could not corroborate that claim, in part because combined team sales are capped at half of the Lahaina Civic Center’s 2,400 seats, there’s no disputing how faithful Cylones fans are.
Iowa State has sold out 66 games over the past seven seasons and ranked in the top 30 nationally for the past nine seasons at Hilton Coliseum, which is known for “Hilton Magic” behind big home wins. The UA ranked 16th nationally last season with an average of 14,343 fans per game.
Over three home games so far this season, Iowa State has announced attendances averaging 13,956 fans at its Hilton Coliseum, while Arizona has announced crowds of 13,798 for its first three home games.
Prohm said he hoped Lahaina Civic Center could be “Hilton Far West” thanks to the Cyclones’ passionate fans for football and basketball.
“It’s wherever we go,” Prohm said. “They just love their school.”
A ‘no comment’ comment
During the open interview section of Sunday’s press conference, Miller found himself again being asked about the federal investigations and its effects on him.
His response did not change.
When a California-based reporter asked him about his focus with all the “outside stuff” going on, and whether basketball could be a refuge, Miller said, “Every year is different, and this year, obviously, it’s quite a challenge based on the guys that we’ve lost. It’s the beginning of a long journey.”
The reporter asked how it has hit Miller personally, or if he just focuses on basketball.
“I just coach Arizona,” Miller said.
Numbers game
0 Times that Duke has lost in 15 Maui Invitational games over its five previous appearances on the island.
2 Assists added to Brandon Williams’ season total by officials after the UTEP box score was initially tabulated, giving him a 16-0 assist-turnover ratio.
20.0 Points off turnovers the Cyclones are averaging so far this season (Arizona is averaging 16.7)
105 Dollars needed to buy a ticket to watch Arizona and Iowa State in person Monday.
— Bruce Pascoe