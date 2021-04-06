Arizona jumper Diana Ramos sets Venezuela indoor high-jump record

“I didn’t know anything about the NCAA or Pac-12; I didn’t have any idea about that,” Ramos said.

She emailed former UA assistant coach Matthew McGee about the process.

In the years between graduating high school and coming to the UA in January 2019, Ramos dedicated herself to learning English, taking classes in between training and competing with the Venezuelan national team.

“But when you learn English in a different country that doesn’t speak English, it’s so different,” Ramos said. “So when I came here, I thought I knew English, and then in the airport and with border patrol, I was so nervous.”

Ramos’ freshman year was overwhelming, and taking all of her classes in English was more difficult than she had anticipated.

“I feel like I have to study double than my classmates,” Ramos said. “I have to read the books, but I also have to read it twice because I have to kind of translate.”

While it wasn’t easy, Ramos said she had a lot of support — including a private tutor who helped her with pronunciation and grammar and other tutors made available through the athletic department. By the end of the year, she had a solid GPA and was feeling proud of all she’d accomplished on the academic side.