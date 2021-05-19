Arizona men's golf misses cut for NCAA Championships

The Arizona men's golf team saw their season come to an end Wednesday as the team was unable to advance out of the Cle Elum Regionals.

The Wildcats finished in ninth place, shooting 22-over par and missing the cut of the top five teams which move onto the NCAA Championships.

East Tennessee State won the regional at Tumble Creek Club in Washington, scoring 14-under. No. 25 San Fransisco (-4), No. 6 Wake Forest (-1), No. 7 Pepperdine (+1) and No. 17 Florida (+6) round out the five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Arizona started the final round of the regional tied for 10th. The Cats made an early surge at the beginning of the day to move into a tie for sixth but eventually fell back down the leaderboard.

UA senior Brad Reeves ended his final tournament as a Wildcat tied for 22nd. He shot four-over for the regional and birdied on two holes in the third round. Reeves finishes his Arizona career as this season's Pac-12 Individual Champion and the conference's Men's Golfer of the Year.

Senior David Laskin birded on three holes Wednesday to finish T-39 at seven-over.

Senior Trevor Werbylo had the best third round of any of the Wildcats as his score of three-under moved him up 18 spots to finish in 46th place.