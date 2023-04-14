The No. 19 Arizona men's golf team shot a round-best 13 under to put the Wildcats one shot back of No. 5 ASU and in contention for another team title.

The rivals look like they're going to take each other to the wire in Saturday's final round of the Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Course.

ASU had the hot hand in the first round Friday, going low at 20-under-par on the Sun Devils' home course.

But it was Arizona that took that mantle in Friday's second round.

The Sun Devils (23 under) and Wildcats (22 under) are pacing a field that includes No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 2 North Carolina (tied at 14 under) and No. 13 Texas and SMU (tied at 4 under) rounding out the top five.

Individually, Sam Sommerhauser, North Carolina's David Ford, Baylor's Johnny Keefer and ASU's Preston Summerhays are tied atop the leaderboard at 8 under par.

The Wildcats have three of the top six scores, and four of the top nine. Chase Sienkiewicz is tied for fifth with teammate Zach Pollo at 7 under. Chaz Aurilia is tied for ninth at 5 under.