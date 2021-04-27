Arizona men's golf takes lead over ASU in Pac-12 Championships

The Arizona Wildcats men's golf team shot five-under par Tuesday to grab hold of the lead in the Pac-12 Championships.

Arizona (-29) has a four-stroke advantage over ASU (-25) after the first two days of the tournament and will look to clinch the conference title in the final round on Wednesday. The three-day tournament is being played at Mayacama Golf Club in Sonoma County, California.

UA senior Brad Reeves is tied for first on the individual leaderboard after ending the day five-under par. He is 12-under for the championship and tied with Yuki Moriyama (Oregon) and Ryggs Johnston (ASU) for the lead.

Arizona and ASU began day two of the championships as the runaway leaders with the Sun Devils a stroke ahead of the Cats. UA's five-under performance leapfrogged their rivals as ASU finished the day shooting even.

The Wildcats got out to a blistering start on Monday, shooting 24-under in the first two rounds. Their round one team score of 16-under was the lowest single round score at the conference championships in program history.

Behind Reeves on the individual leaderboard are Trevor Werbylo (T-9), Chase Sienkiewicz (T-22), Briggs Duce (T-28), Christian Banke (T-28)and David Laskin (T-32).

The Pac-12 Championships finish up on Wednesday with Arizona aiming for its first conference tournament win since 2004.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

