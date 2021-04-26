Arizona men's golf team a shot off lead at Pac-12 Championships

The Arizona men's golf team is just one shot out of first place after the opening two rounds of the Pac-12 Championships.

UA shot a 24-under 696 total over 36 holes Monday, trailing only ASU (-25) at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California.

Oregon is at 15 under and in third place, while fourth-place Stanford is at 5 under.

UA's Brad Reeves is tied for third among individuals with a 7-under 137 total at the par-72 course. Trevor Werbylo is tied for fifth at 6 under. ASU's Ryggs Johnston leads with an 11 under.

The event continues through Wednesday.

UA women finish fourth

The Arizona women's golf team finished fourth at the Pac-12 Championships at the Stanford Golf Course over the weekend.

USC won with a 3-under 849 total over three rounds, ahead of Stanford (+2), ASU (+8) and Arizona (+9).

UA's YuSang Hou finished tied for third among individuals with a 4-under 209. Vivian Hou was tied for 10th with a 1-over 214 on the par-71 course.