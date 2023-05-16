The Arizona men's golf team moved up in the regional standings Tuesday but still has a deficit to overcome Wednesday if they wish to continue its season.

UA moved from 12th to ninth place at the Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, Calif., after shooting a 9-over 297 in the second round, leaving it with a 19-over 595 total.

The Wildcats must finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships at Scottsdale starting next week. UA is 11 shots behind fifth-place BYU (584).

Mississippi State is in first place with a 574, followed by Florida State (577), Baylor (579) and Pepperdine (582). Cal (589) is sixth, followed by Louisville (590) and NC State (590).

Arizona's total was one shot better than its 298 Monday, and it was the only team to have a better second round than opening round.

Chase Sienkiewicz led UA in the second round with an even-par 72 and moved up to a tie for 18th among individuals with a 2-over 146.