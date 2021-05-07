 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona men's tennis beats Michigan, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament for first time since 2009

Arizona men's tennis beats Michigan, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament for first time since 2009

Arizona Men's Tennis team 2021 (Courtesy UA Athletics)

Photo of the Arizona men's tennis team courtesy Arizona Athletics.

 Courtesy, Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team's historic run will continue after the UA defeated 12th-ranked Michigan 4-3 in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning, and punched its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. 

Friday also marked the third time the UA men's tennis program advanced to the second round, with 2004 as the other year. 

Gustaf Strom, the highest-rated prospect the Wildcats have ever signed, clinched the match for Arizona after holding off Andrew Fenty (6-3, 3-6, 6-2). UA captain Alejandro Reguant tied Matalonga for most overall wins in program history following his victory over Nick Beaty (6-4, 6-2). 

The Wildcats will now play the winner of Kentucky and Cleveland State. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes on how contract extension came about, life without Aari McDonald and adding new transfers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News