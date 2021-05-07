Arizona men's tennis beats Michigan, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament for first time since 2009

The Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team's historic run will continue after the UA defeated 12th-ranked Michigan 4-3 in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning, and punched its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.

Friday also marked the third time the UA men's tennis program advanced to the second round, with 2004 as the other year.

Gustaf Strom, the highest-rated prospect the Wildcats have ever signed, clinched the match for Arizona after holding off Andrew Fenty (6-3, 3-6, 6-2). UA captain Alejandro Reguant tied Matalonga for most overall wins in program history following his victory over Nick Beaty (6-4, 6-2).

The Wildcats will now play the winner of Kentucky and Cleveland State.

