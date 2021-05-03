Arizona men's tennis qualifies for NCAA Tournament, will face Michigan in first round

After the winningest season in school history, the Arizona men's tennis team has made it into the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 19-ranked Wildcats (19-7) were announced Monday as part of the field of 64 teams and will face Michigan in the first round beginning May 7.

This marks the second time in the last three years Arizona has punched its postseason ticket. The Wildcats last made the NCAA Tournament back in 2019 and fell to No. 21 Oklahoma in the first round.

Prior to the 2018-19 season, the UA had gone eight consecutive seasons without a postseason berth.

The Wildcats were on pace to make it into the tournament last year with an 11-3 record before the pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

This year, however, Arizona is having its best season ever. The team's 19 wins are the most in a single season and they've done so by beating powerhouses USC and UCLA along the way.

Arizona and Michigan will square off in the first round on May 7 from Lexington, Kentucky. The winner will face either No. 14 Kentucky or Cleveland State in the second round.

The full bracket of the men's tennis tournament can be found on the NCAA website.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

