The Arizona men’s tennis team rolled over Washington Sunday to finish with a perfect record at home this season.

But the Wildcats don’t want to stop playing at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center just yet.

No. 12 UA swept the No. 51 Huskies 4-0 to finish their home schedule 12-0. The Wildcats have won seven straight overall and 11 of their last 12.

A year ago, the coach Clancy Shields’ Saguaro Soldiers were ranked 16th nationally after winning the Pac-12 regular-season crown, but didn’t end up being one of the 16 host sites for the NCAA tournament.

“We want to host the NCAA tournament so we have to be top 15, 16 and want to win the Pac-12 championship,” Shields said. "So we just look at each team along the way as a stepping stone to what we’re trying to achieve this year.

“They got in our way today,” he added, “and we took care of business.”

Arizona (19-4, 5-1 Pac-12) won the doubles over the Huskies (10-8, 1-3) point after freshman Jay Friend and senior Jonas Ziverts beat the 51st-ranked tandem of Washington sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem and sophomore Dzianis Zharyn (6-2). UA senior senior Jared Horwood and sophomore Colton Smith topped freshman Brett Pearson and sophomore Nedim Suko (6-3).

Friend won his singles match (6-1, 6-2) over junior Jim Hendrikx while UA freshman Dominique Rolland knocked off Pearson (6-2, 6-0) as Ziverts, ranked 32nd in singles play nationally, beat No. 111 Zharyn (6-3, 6-2).

“It was perfect. Great day. Sunny, beautiful weather. My mom is out here (and) I had the opportunity to both win my doubles and clinch my singles,” Ziverts said. “So that was just the perfect way to go out.”

Arizona’s perfect home record, so far, includes includes wins Friday over No. 48 Oregon and a sweep last weekend over No. 37 UCLA and No. 9 USC. UA went 14-0 at home in 2021 and 14-2 last year in at Robson.

Sunday the first time Washington has been swept this season.

“Oh, I thought it went amazing,” Smith said. “It was super cool to have the seniors come out and win both their matches and then just to kinda take care of them in singles. Ziv clinching was one of the best things that could have happened on senior day.”

Shields said losing to Washington last year provided extra motivation.

Arizona clinched the regular season conference title last year at Washington and then the Huskies upset UA in the Pac-12 tournament.

Smith, who is from Tenino, Washington — that’s roughly 80 miles south of the UW campus — was a top 10 recruit out of high school.

“I went to one of their matches (as a kid) but I knew I wanted to get out of Washington for college,” Smith said. “But it’s definitely fun playing your home state and then taking it to them like we did.”

Atop the Pac-12 standings once again, Arizona heads to No. 25 Utah (18-3, 3-1) to face the second-place Utes Friday afternoon.

“It’s an unbelievably hard place to play at. Very high altitude. They’re very good at home — probably one of the best Pac-12s at home,” Ziverts said. “So that will be a very, very tough match but if we can come through with a win there then it will be very massive for us.”

Friday Who: No. 12 Arizona (19-4, 5-1 Pac-12) at No. 25 Utah (18-3, 3-1) When: 2 p.m. Where: Eccles Tennis Center; Salt Lake City