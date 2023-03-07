For the second time in two weeks, the Arizona men’s tennis team has knocked off Oklahoma — this time via a 4-0 sweep, and this time also on the Sooners’ home courts in Norman, Oklahoma.

Colton Smith, Gustaf Strom and Herman Hoeyerall all won their singles matches in straight sets, while the pairings of Strom/Hoeyerall and Smith/Nick Lagaev successfully earning the doubles point for the Wildcats, who improved to 11-3 overall with the victory.

Last time the Wildcats and Sooners met at the Blue Gray Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Arizona won 4-1 in the tournament’s semifinals by taking four singles matches even after losing the doubles point.

After defeating the 38th-ranked Sooners, the Wildcats, No. 17 nationally themselves this week, stays in the state of Oklahoma for a Wednesday 5 p.m. matchup at No. 56 Tulsa.

Under head coach Clancy Shields, Arizona has picked up right where it left off after last year's Pac-12 championship.

The Wildcats' success this spring is highlighted by the runner-up finished in the Blue Gray Classic, as well as a 5-2 win at No. 10 Baylor in early February.

After facing Tulsa Wednesday, Arizona opens Pac-12 play March 17 at Stanford, followed by a March 19 turnaround at Cal.

The Wildcats' first home conference matchups at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on the UA campus come March 31 and April 2 against UCLA and USC, respectively.

ARIZONA WOMEN’S TENNIS

Cats fall to Oregon to open Pac-12 play

Arizona women’s tennis suffered its first home loss of the season Friday, falling 4-1 to Oregon to open the Wildcats’ Pac-12 slate.

Despite every singles match going to three sets and multiple tiebreakers, too, Arizona could muster just one point on the day — UA freshman Reece Carter’s 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win in the second position over No. 53 Oregon’s Ares Teixido Garcia.