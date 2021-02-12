Arizona, NAU announce multisport scheduling partnership; football teams have games through 2036

The University of Arizona and NAU are extending and expanding their athletic partnership.

The schools on Friday announced a 10-year scheduling series starting in 2021-22 for all sports that are sponsored by athletic departments.

The UA and NAU football teams, which face each other regularly, added four dates between the 2030 and ’36 seasons.

The men’s basketball programs are planning an annual season-opening tipoff event at McKale Center.

“Continuing our scheduling efforts with Northern Arizona for the next decade is an exciting initiative for our athletics department, university and state,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “Ensuring our sport programs compete within our great state enhances the student-athlete experience, generates excitement for our fans, eases non-conference scheduling challenges and creates a stronger economic impact within our state’s footprint.”

The Wildcats football team already was scheduled to face the Lumberjacks in 2021, ’23, ’24, ’26 and ’27.

The UA men’s basketball team faced NAU on Dec. 7 and has played against the Lumberjacks almost every year this century. The women’s team opened this season with a victory over NAU in Tucson.