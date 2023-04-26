The Arizona women's tennis defeated Utah 4-1 in the first round of the Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday — and is about to face a much tougher test.

The Wildcats, seeded ninth in the tournament in Ojai, California, will take on No. 1 seed Stanford at noon Thursday. The Cardinal are ranked eighth nationally and defeated the Wildcats 7-0 during the regular season.

Arizona will enter that match with confidence after beating No. 8 seed Utah in a contest that was a bit closer than the team score suggests.

The Wildcats won the doubles point by winning two matches via tiebreaker. Salma Ziouti and Reece Carter defeated Madison Tattini and Anastasia Goncharova 7-6 (8), and Belen Nevenhoven and Midori Castillo-Meza clinched the point against Marcela Lopez and Kaila Barksdale by a score of 7-6 (4).

In singles, freshman Carter defeated Katya Townsend in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-0. Another freshman, Tanvi Narendran, defeated Samantha Horwood in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Ziouti split the first two sets with Tattini before clinching the first-round win 6-2 in the third.

It's the first time Arizona has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championship since 2019.