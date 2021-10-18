 Skip to main content
Arizona QB Gunner Cruz (thumb) out six months; Jordan McCloud expected to return in January
Arizona Wildcats Football

Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz, top, jumps over Colorado defensive lineman Justin Jackson in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch offered health updates Monday on UA quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in the past two weeks.

Fisch confirmed that Cruz will miss the remainder of the year with a thumb injury on his throwing hand suffered Saturday against Colorado. The injury requires surgery and Cruz is expected to miss the next six months to go through the recovery and rehab process.

“It’s a pretty significant injury,” Fisch said.

Cruz’s injury occured on a 14-yard scramble play in the second half against Colorado. The UA quarterback stayed in the game and threw a pick-six three plays later. He was then subbed out due to the injury in place of Will Plummer who finished the remainder of the game for the Wildcats.

For McCloud, Fisch said the sophomore underwent successful surgery last Friday after suffering a knee/ankle injury against UCLA on Oct. 9.

“He got his ankle operated on, his knee will be rehabbed,” Fisch said.

Fisch had already previously ruled out McCloud for the rest of the season, but did add Monday that he’s expecting the QB to recover in time to take part in the team’s workouts in mid-January.

The training staff attends to Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud (4) after he went down injured late in the fourth quarter against UCLA at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

That leaves Plummer as the only healthy scholarship quarterback on Arizona’s roster ahead of Friday night's home game against Washington.

Plummer will start against the Huskies with walk-ons Luke Ashworth and Brayden Zermeno listed as backups.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

