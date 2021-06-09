Arizona Regents to discuss NCAA investigation, vote on contracts for Lloyd, Barnes

The Arizona Board of Regents is scheduled to hold more "legal advice and discussion" over Arizona's ongoing NCAA investigation as well as proposed contracts for basketball coaches for Adia Barnes and Tommy Lloyd, in private executive sessions this week.

The Regents are also scheduled Thursday afternoon to publicly vote on whether to approve the contracts for Barnes and Lloyd. Anyone wishing to watch can do so via the links on this schedule.

Arizona last week posted a proposed contract for Barnes that would pay her $1 million next season, while the school offered Lloyd with the same $2.9 million guaranteed package that former coach Sean Miller was scheduled to receive in 2021-22. Lloyd's deal includes $2.5 million from UA and another $200,000 each from Nike and IMG.