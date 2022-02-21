Arizona rises to No. 2 in Associated Press Top 25 poll behind Gonzaga

FWIW, I had Arizona at No. 2, UCLA at 11 and USC at 18 on my AP ballot.

Arizona was projected as the third overall team in the NCAA Tournament field, and as South Region's No. 1 seed, during the selections committee's early reveal on Saturday.

The Wildcats probably moved to No. 2 overall with the committee after Auburn lost but would still be assigned to the South as of now because Gonzaga would be in the West as the top team overall. UA is No. 2 overall in the NCAA's NET ratings and in Sagarin and No. 3 in Kenpom.

But the difference is only that UA would play second weekend games in San Antonio instead of San Francisco, and those cites are a similar distance from Tucson. The Wildcats are likely to play first-weekend games in San Diego no matter what region they are assigned.