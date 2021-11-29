 Skip to main content
Arizona rises two spots in AP Women's Poll after Paradise Jam title
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Arizona forward Cate Reese won the Paradise Jam MVP after posting two games with over 15 points.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

With a 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam Tournament in St. Thomas, the Arizona Wildcats are No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Women's Poll.

Arizona (7-0) was ranked ninth in the poll last week and took down Vanderbilt, DePaul and Rutgers to win the Thanksgiving tournament. UA forward Cate Reese was named tournament MVP and Sam Thomas made the All-Tournament team.

The Wildcats are still the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12 behind No. 4 Stanford, but they are ahead of Oregon (No. 18) and Oregon State (No. 23).

Arizona is the only undefeated Pac-12 school amongst the top 25 teams. 

Stanford rose up three spots in the rankings despite a loss South Florida. The Cardinal beat then-No. 4 Indiana and No. 2 Maryland to improve their spot in the poll.

Oregon State lost twice last week and dropped seven spots. UCLA was dropped from the poll completely after losses to Kent State and South Dakota State.

The seventh-ranked Wildcats do not currently have an upcoming game this week after their Dec. 3 non-conference road matchup at UC Riverside was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the UC Riverside program.

If Arizona is unable to schedule another game to fill that slot, the Cats' next game is set for Dec. 9 against North Dakota State at McKale Center.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

