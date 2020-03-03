Arizona's Aari McDonald named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year; Oregon coach gets award over Adia Barnes
  • Updated

After a block, Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) yells from the bench during Arizona's 55-54 loss to California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 1, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Aari McDonald was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, the first of what should prove to be many postseason honors for the Arizona Wildcats' junior guard. The news wasn't as good for coach Adia Barnes, who was passed over for Pac-12 Coach of the Year, an award that went to Oreogn's Kelly Graves. 

MzcDonald was also named to the 15-member All-Pac-12 team, as was sophomore forward Cate Reese. Junior forward Sam Thomas was named to the league's five-member all-defensive team, along with McDonald, and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. Helena Pueyo was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 freshman. 

The electric, tenacious McDonald leads the Pac-12 with 2.5 steals per game, and is second among active players in steals. McDonald also averages 20.3 points per game, tops in the league. On Tuesday, she was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Reese averages 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.  Thomas, meanwhile, averaged a Pac-12-best 1.94 blocks per conference game.  

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was named Pac-12 Player of the Year for the third consecutive time, Oregon's Taylor Chavez was named sixth player of the year and USC forward Alyssa Pili was named freshman of the year.  

The pick of Graves over Barnes for coach of the year registers as a bit of a surprise, at least in Tucson. The Ducks made the Final Four a year ago, and were expected to again challenge for a national championship. They've done just that, securing the top seed in this week's Pac-12 Tournament and a No. 3 national ranking. Barnes' Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the conference, but have exceeded outside expectations with wins over UCLA, Arizona State and — most recently — Stanford. All postseason awards are voted on by league coaches. 

The 13th-ranked Wildcats earned a first-round bye in this week's Pac-12 Tournament. Arizona will play at 12:30 p.m. Friday against either 12th-seeded Cal or fifth-seeded Arizona State. The winner would play No. 1 Oregon, No. 8 Utah or No. 9 Washington in Saturday's semifinals. 

Here's a full look at the All-Pac-12 teams: 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sabrina Ionescu, guard, Oregon

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kelly Graves, Oregon

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aari McDonald, guard, Arizona

SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Taylor Chavez, guard, Oregon

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

 Alissa Pili, forward, USC

ALL-PAC-12 TEAM

Japreece Dean, guard, UCLA

Ruthy Hebard, forward, Oregon

Borislava Hristova, forward, Washington State

Lexie Hull, guard, Stanford

Sabrina Ionescu, guard, Oregon

Aari McDonald, guard, Arizona

Amber Melgoza, guard, Washington

Michaela Onyenwere, forward, UCLA

Alissa Pili, forward, USC

Mikayla Pivec, guard, Oregon State

Cate Reese, forward, Arizona

Robbi Ryan, guard Arizona State

Satou Sabally, forward, Oregon 

Destiny Slocum, guard, Oregon State

Kiana Williams, guard, Stanford

Honorable mention: Jaelyn Brown, G/F, Cal; Mya Hollingshed, G/F, Colorado; Taylor JOnes, F, Oregon State; Bryanna Maxwell, G, Utah; Chanelle Molina, G, Washington State; Reili Richardson, G, ASU; Ja'Tavia Tapley, F, ASU; Sam Thomas, F, Arizona.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Lexie Hull, guard, Stanford

Aari McDonald, guard, Arizona

Minyon Moore, guard, Oregon

Mikayla Pivec, guard, Oregon State

Sam Thomas, forward, Arizona

Honorable mention: Quinessa Caylao-Do, G, Colorado; Nadia Fingall, F, Stanford; Aleah Goodman, G, OSU; Lacie Hull, G, Stanford; Taylor Jones, F, OSU; Chanelle Molina, G, WSU; Charisman Osborne, G, UCLA; Kayla Overbeck, F, USC; Kiara Russell, G, ASU; Evelien Lutje Schipholt, F, Cal; Kiana Williams, G, Stanford.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Taylor Jones, F, Oregon State

Bryanna Maxwell, G, Utah

Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA

Alissa Pili, F, USC

Jaylyn Sherrod, G, Colorado

Honorable mention: Francesca Belibi, F, Stanford; Jazlen Green, G, Cal; Lola Penande, F, Utah; Ashten Prechtel, F, Stanford; Helena Pueyo, G, Arizona; Jaz Shelley, F, Oregon.

