Arizona thrower Jordan Geist has been named the Pac-12 Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, days after becoming the first Wildcat to win back-to-back shot put championships.
“The University of Arizona Athletic Department is so proud of Jordan for his second consecutive Pac-12 yearly award,” coach Fred Harvey said. “He is a true student-athlete as he is one of the top students in Eller School of Business, and that’s what we all want to celebrate here in Wildcat Country.”
Geist went undefeated in the shot put during the outdoor season. He set his personal record at the Triton Invitational with a toss of 70 feet 10 inches, which is good for the top mark in the NCAA and the No. 6 throw in the world. Geist will compete in the Tucson Elite Classic this Saturday. He is expected to throw at 8:30 p.m.