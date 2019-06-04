Arizona's Laura Ianello has been named the Pac-12 Women's Golf Co-Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Ianello will share the honor with USC's Justin Silverstein.
With Ianello at the helm, the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA match-play semifinals one year after winning a national championship. The UA was led by Yu-Sang Hou and Bianca Pagdanganan, both of whom were named to the All-Pac-12 team. Haley Moore was honorable mention.
Ianello is the fourth UA coach to earn coach of the year honors, joining Kim Haddow (1992), Rick LaRose (1998) and Todd McCorkle (2000). She is under contract through 2023.