Arizona's Shannon Meisberger nearly misses school record at Texas Tech Invitational

Arizona track junior Shannon Meisberger came within 0.41 seconds of the 600-meter indoor school record, clocking 1:29.64 to finish third Friday at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock.
Among other Wildcats who set personal records, Aoife Martin placed fourth in the 20-pound weight throw at 60-10½. In the men’s competition, James Smith ran a personal record, 1:16.78, to finish second in the 600. Israel Oloyede placed fourth in the men’s 35-pound weight throw at 67-5½ and Dominic Gehr ended up in 8th in the heptathlon.