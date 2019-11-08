Jada Talley scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as host Arizona shut out rival Arizona State 1-0 on Friday night.
The Wildcats finish the regular season at 11-6-1 overall and 5-5-1 in Pac-12 play. UA will find out of it made the postseason during Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show, which can be viewed online at NCAA.com at 2:30 p.m. Tucson time.
UA should be in good shape to qualify for the 64-team event, as it entered the week ranked No. 40 in the RPI ratings.
Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped both shots she faced in the win.
ASU finishes the season 6-11-3 overall and 0-9-2 in the Pac-12.