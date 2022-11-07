 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Arizona soccer team left out of NCAA Tournament's field of 64

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

A strong second half of the season wasn't enough to get the Arizona Wildcats soccer team into the NCAA Tournament, as they were left out of the field of 64 when the bracket was announced Monday.

UA started 0-3 in Pac-12 play but rallied to finish the season 8-7-3 overall and 5-5-1 in Pac-12 play.

ASU (9-5-3, 5-5-1), which beat UA 3-2 in the regular-season finale in what may have been a win-and-get-in game, made the field and will play Portland in the first round.

NAU (10-5-4), on a nine-game winning streak, earned the Big Sky bid and will face No. 1 seed UCLA.

UA volleyball

USC rallied to beat visiting Arizona 3-2 on Sunday in Los Angeles. Game scores were 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 22 kills in the loss, while Emery Herman notched 45 assists. UA (13-12, 3-11) next hosts No. 20 Washington (17-7, 9-5) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Regional amateur fighters in the Rise of the Prospects Cage Series 3 at Rialto Theatre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News