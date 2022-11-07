Arizona soccer team left out of NCAA Tournament's field of 64

A strong second half of the season wasn't enough to get the Arizona Wildcats soccer team into the NCAA Tournament, as they were left out of the field of 64 when the bracket was announced Monday.

UA started 0-3 in Pac-12 play but rallied to finish the season 8-7-3 overall and 5-5-1 in Pac-12 play.

ASU (9-5-3, 5-5-1), which beat UA 3-2 in the regular-season finale in what may have been a win-and-get-in game, made the field and will play Portland in the first round.

NAU (10-5-4), on a nine-game winning streak, earned the Big Sky bid and will face No. 1 seed UCLA.

UA volleyball

USC rallied to beat visiting Arizona 3-2 on Sunday in Los Angeles. Game scores were 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11.