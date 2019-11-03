No. 2 Stanford used a barrage of first-half goals to stay unbeaten in Pac-12 play with a 6-2 win over visiting Arizona on Sunday.
The Cardinal (17-1, 10-0 Pac-12) led 5-1 at halftime thanks to three goals in a six-minute span near the end of the half.
Jill Aguilera scored both goals for the Wildcats (10-6-1, 4-5-1), finding the net in the 35th and 56th minutes. Jada Talley assisted on the first goal and Brooke Wilson assisted on the second.
The Wildcats wrap up regular-season play with a home match against Arizona State on Friday night.