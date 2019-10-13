Arizona Wildcats soccer logo

Ameera Hussen scored the game-winning goal in the 103rd minute Sunday as Washington beat No. 25 Arizona 3-2 in double overtime in Seattle.

Ava McCray scored in the 27th minute to put UA (8-4, 2-3) up 1-0, and Jada Talley found the net in the 58th minute to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.

The Huskies tied the game in the 85th minute to force overtime.

Washington improved to 8-3-2, 4-1.

UA visits Utah at 6 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on Pac-12 Arizona. The Utes (6-5-3, 1-2-2) are 4-0-2 at home this season.

