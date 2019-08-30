Madison Goerlinger scored in the second minute and the Arizona soccer team didn’t let up from there, beating Weber State 6-0 in Tempe on Friday in its season opener.
UA scored all of its goals in the first 39 minutes to set a school record for first-half scores.
Brooke Hocking scored twice in the win, and Jada Talley and Illiana Hocking also found the net. UA also benefited from a Weber State own goal that made it 3-0 in the 25th minute.
Arizona will play Tennessee Tech at 11 a.m. Sunday in Tempe. The Wildcats’ home opener is next Friday against Oklahoma.