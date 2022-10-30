Arizona soccer, volleyball teams both win at home

The Arizona Wildcats soccer team improved to 4-0-1 in its past five matches and kept its postseason hopes alive with a 4-1 rout of visiting Oregon on Sunday.

Jordan Hall scored in the 33rd and 50th minutes for UA, while Nicole Dallin (21st minute) and Desiree Foster (89th) also scored in the Senior Day win.

UA improved to 8-6-3 overall and 5-4-1 in the Pac-12, while Oregon dropped to 4-8-6, 2-6-2.

Arizona wraps up its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Arizona State (8-5-3, 4-5-1).

UA tops OSU in volleyball

The Arizona volleyball team snapped a three-match losing streak with a 3-2 win over Oregon State at McKale Center on Sunday.

The Wildcats (13-10, 3-9) got 22 kills from both Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado Diaz in the 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 victory.

Emery Herman added 51 assists and Kamaile Hiapo notched 19 digs for UA in dropping the Beavers to 7-15, 2-10.