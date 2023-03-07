UA freshman Olivia DiNardo has broken out as one of the best hitters in the Pac-12 already this season — if not nationally.
Her other-worldly numbers this past week appear to be proof.
DiNardo, hitting .510 on the year — that’s tops in the Pac-12 and 11th in the nation — was announced as the conference’s overall Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after posting a .857 batting average as part of a 12-hit, five-double, five-walk performance at the plate during six games last week.
Arizona went 5-1 in six home games, with DiNardo leading the way with a 1.214 slugging percentage and 2.109 OPS during that span.
DiNardo, spending most of her time this season behind the plate or at designated hitter, but also listed as a first-baseman, is one of 11 UA players who have appeared in at least half of the Wildcats’ 21 games this season who are hitting .300 or better on the year.
People are also reading…
Arizona (15-6) opens Pac-12 play this week with a three-game series against ASU at Farrington Stadium in Tempe.
That includes a Friday 7 p.m. start and Saturday 5 p.m. first pitch — both televised on Pac-12 Arizona.
A 2 p.m. Sunday matchup available nationally on Pac-12 Network.