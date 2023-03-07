UA freshman Olivia DiNardo has broken out as one of the best hitters in the Pac-12 already this season — if not nationally.

Her other-worldly numbers this past week appear to be proof.

DiNardo, hitting .510 on the year — that’s tops in the Pac-12 and 11th in the nation — was announced as the conference’s overall Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after posting a .857 batting average as part of a 12-hit, five-double, five-walk performance at the plate during six games last week.

Arizona went 5-1 in six home games, with DiNardo leading the way with a 1.214 slugging percentage and 2.109 OPS during that span.

DiNardo, spending most of her time this season behind the plate or at designated hitter, but also listed as a first-baseman, is one of 11 UA players who have appeared in at least half of the Wildcats’ 21 games this season who are hitting .300 or better on the year.

Arizona (15-6) opens Pac-12 play this week with a three-game series against ASU at Farrington Stadium in Tempe.

That includes a Friday 7 p.m. start and Saturday 5 p.m. first pitch — both televised on Pac-12 Arizona.

A 2 p.m. Sunday matchup available nationally on Pac-12 Network.