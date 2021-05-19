Arizona softball increasing capacity to 100% for this weekend's NCAA Regionals

At long last, Hillenbrand Stadium is set to be back at full capacity.

The Arizona Wildcats softball team announced Wednesday afternoon that they are increasing from 50% to 100% capacity for the Tucson Regional in the NCAA Tournament which begins this Friday.

This weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium — which can hold as many as 3,000 fans — will mark the first time since the pandemic began that a UA Athletics event has not been limited in capacity. The No. 11 Wildcats host Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC in the Tucson Regional.

💯 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 💯We are excited to announce that we will be increasing capacity to 100% this weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium!Get your tickets now: https://t.co/kiCkHF4slV pic.twitter.com/Q7lkzHZMGw — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 19, 2021

Arizona's first game is on Friday against UMBC at 5:30 p.m.