Arizona softball increasing capacity to 100% for this weekend's NCAA Regionals
Arizona Wildcats

Arizona softball increasing capacity to 100% for this weekend's NCAA Regionals

At long last, Hillenbrand Stadium is set to be back at full capacity. 

The Arizona Wildcats softball team announced Wednesday afternoon that they are increasing from 50% to 100% capacity for the Tucson Regional in the NCAA Tournament which begins this Friday. 

This weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium — which can hold as many as 3,000 fans — will mark the first time since the pandemic began that a UA Athletics event has not been limited in capacity. The No. 11 Wildcats host Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC in the Tucson Regional.

Arizona's first game is on Friday against UMBC at 5:30 p.m.

The big news for the Cats comes in the wake of the NCAA's decision Wednesday morning saying that it will no longer be placing attendance restrictions for collegiate baseball or softball teams. The NCAA said it is permitting 100% capacity as long as state and local guidelines allow it. 

Arizona announced earlier in the week that it was moving attendance up to 50% for both baseball and softball, up from the previous mark of 30%, before making the decision Wednesday to allow full capacity at softball. The UA has not specified yet if baseball will be at full capacity for its next home series.

Tickets for the Tucson Regional can be bought at ArizonaWildcats.com

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

