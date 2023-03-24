Rain in the Pacific Northwest paused the No. 18 Arizona softball team’s matchup at No. 9 Washington Friday night in Seattle.

The game, which was halted in the middle of the third inning with no score and neither team yet to record a hit will be resumed at that exact spot at 2 p.m. Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium.

The Wildcats (20-9, 3-3 Pac-12) and Huskies (22-6, 3-3) will then play their regularly-scheduled Saturday matchup starting at 4 p.m.

Before the stoppage, Devyn Netz struck out three and walked one in two innings in the circle for the Wildcats.

Washington’s Ruby Meylan had a similar line but with more punchouts; she struck out six and walked one in her three innings of work to that point.

After Saturday’s makeshift double-header, the Wildcats and Huskies are scheduled to conclude their three-game conference series Sunday at noon.

While Friday’s matchup was broadcast on Pac-12 Networks, it wasn’t immediately known if Saturday’s continuation would also be televised. Saturday’s regularly-scheduled meeting is slated to be shown on Pac-12 Networks, with Sunday’s finale set for Pac-12 Arizona.

Following this weekend’s series, Arizona will take a break from Pac-12 action next week when the Wildcats host Georgetown and San Diego in the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium March 31 and April 1.