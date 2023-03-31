In a manner of speaking, Devyn Netz walked off both of the Wildcats' wins Friday on day one of the Arizona softball team's Bear Down Fiesta showcase at Hillenbrand Stadium.

In the opener, Netz hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to give No. 20 (22-12) the 15-7 run-rule victory over Georgetown.

In the nightcap, Netz — this time in the circle — struck out the final two batters in the top of the seventh to cap the Wildcat's 6-0 win over San Diego. Netz's complete game included a career-high 11 strikeouts, while giving up only three hits and two walks in shutting out the Toreros. She improved to 10-9 on the season with the win, lowering her ERA to 2.56 on the season.

On the day, Arizona batters sent six total balls out of the yard, including Allie Skaggs and Olivia DiNardo each hitting one in both games, and Netz and Paige Dimler adding jacks in the opener over Georgetown.

Skaggs finished the day a combined 4-for-6 with seven RBIs while Netz, DiNardo, Dakota Kennedy, Tayler Biehl and Ali Ashner each had two hits in the shootout win over the Hoyas. Georgetown led 3-0 after its second at bat before the Wildcats put up seven in the bottom of the second. In all, Arizona had 15 runs on 15 hits, while Georgetown had seven on seven — the Hoyas' bats ending UA start Sydney Somerndike's afternoon after just 1 1/3 innings. She gave up three earned runs on three hits while hitting two batters.

Brianna Hardy as credited with the win despite throwing just 1/3 of an inning and allowing two earned on one it. Aissa Silva's four-innings of relief included four hits and two earned runs allowed and earned her the save.

Georgetown's Cameron Kondo, Mae Forshey and Claire Turner all hit home runs, combining with Arizona for seven in the game at the hitter-friendly abode that is Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillendbrand Memorial Stadium.

Against USD, Arizona only spread its 10 hits among eight different batters.

The Bear Down Fiesta, Arizona's mid-season respite from Pac-12 play, continues Saturday. Georgetown and San Diego open things up at 10 a.m. before the Toreros and Wildcats meet again at 1 p.m. Arizona then closes it out with the Hoyas at 3 p.m. All games are at Hillenbrand Stadium on the UA campus.