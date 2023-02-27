After helping Arizona softball finish 3-2 at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas this past weekend

But it’s the Ohtani-esque way Netz did it that stood out — enough so to earn her the Pac-12’s Player of The Week award, the conference announced Monday.

Netz started three of Arizona’s five games at the showcase against host Arkansas and Drake, pitching 16 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out nine. She allowed five earned runs in the circle.

At the plate, Netz powered the Wildcats with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the five-game set. She was 4 of 14 — all four hits round-trippers.

Netz and Arizona are back home this week for one-game mid-week matchup with Cal-State Bakersfield Wednesday at 6 p.m., then over the weekend for the Hillenbrand Invitational, a showcase featuring the Wildcats, Nebraska, Weber State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Cal-State Northridge.

The Hillenbrand Invitational runs Friday through Sunday, with starting play Friday at 4 p.m. against Weber State, immediately followed by a game against Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m.

Arizona, which went 5-0 its last time at home in the season-opening Candrea Classic event, has been on the road and seen mixed results the last two weeks. The Wildcats went 2-3 at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, falling to No. 6 Florida State, but defeating No. 8 Virginia Tech in the process. Arizona then went 3-2 in Fayetteville overall, taking both matchups against Drake, but going 1-2 vs. No. 7 Arkansas.

Arizona, now 10-5 on the year, has been paced offensively by Blaise Biringer out of the leadoff spot. Biringer has started all 15 games and is batting .426 with 17 RBI, good for second on the team behind Carlie Scupin’s 19. Scupin is hitting .364 while she and Netz are tied for the team-high with five homeruns.