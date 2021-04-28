Arizona softball's home series vs. Cal reduced to two games due to COVID-19 protocols

The Arizona Wildcats will now play just two home games this weekend against the California Golden Bears instead of four because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cal program.

The team announced on Wednesday that Friday's series opener has been canceled and Saturday's double-header has been limited to one game.

The revised schedule has Arizona playing Cal on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST and on Sunday at noon. Both games will still be played at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.

Ticketing procedures have also been reflected to accommodate the changes as ticket holders for Friday's game will receive a credit within the next week for a future home UA softball game.

Those with tickets for Saturday will still be valid for the game on Saturday evening. Gates will open at 5 p.m. MST.

Both games can be live streamed on the Pac-12 website.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

