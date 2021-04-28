 Skip to main content
Arizona softball's home series vs. Cal reduced to two games due to COVID-19 protocols

Arizona softball's home series vs. Cal reduced to two games due to COVID-19 protocols

041121-spt-ua softball-p9.jpg

Arizona shortstop Jessie Harper is just 10 home runs shy of the all-time NCAA mark. She is hitting .344 with nine homers this season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats will now play just two home games this weekend against the California Golden Bears instead of four because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cal program. 

The team announced on Wednesday that Friday's series opener has been canceled and Saturday's double-header has been limited to one game. 

The revised schedule has Arizona playing Cal on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST and on Sunday at noon. Both games will still be played at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.

Ticketing procedures have also been reflected to accommodate the changes as ticket holders for Friday's game will receive a credit within the next week for a future home UA softball game.

Those with tickets for Saturday will still be valid for the game on Saturday evening. Gates will open at 5 p.m. MST.

Both games can be live streamed on the Pac-12 website

