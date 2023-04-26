The Arizona beach volleyball team lost its opening match at the Pac-12 Championship in Stanford, California, on Thursday before rebounding to remain alive in the tournament.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 2 seed USC 3-0 in the morning, dropping into the "Contenders bracket" in the double-elimination event. Arizona then defeated No. 9 seed Oregon, also by a 3-0 score, to set up another elimination match against No. 6 seed Arizona State. That match is slated for a 1:45 p.m. start Thursday.

Arizona's tandems at the No. 1, 3 and 5 positions lost their matches against the Trojans. All three then recorded victories against the Ducks.

Alex Parkhurst/Sarah Blacker defeated Chloe Brown/Zoe Almanza 23-21, 21-12; Alana Rennie/Grace Cook defeated Batia Rotshtein/Valerie Peterson 21-11, 21-12; and Annie Kost/Miranda Erro defeated Abby Plevin/Presley McCaskill 21-15, 21-13

The win for Blacker was the 91st of her career, extending her program record.