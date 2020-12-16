Arizona-Stanford basketball game pushed up to 5 p.m. Saturday

Arizona's Pac-12 opener against Stanford on Saturday in Santa Cruz, Calif., has been moved up an hour to a 5 p.m. Arizona time tipoff. The game will still be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
The Arizona-Stanford game was officially moved to Santa Cruz on Monday because of a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting practices or games through at least Dec. 21.
Stanford is the only Pac-12 team to have never beaten Arizona under Sean Miller. The Cardinal is 3-2 after winning at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday, with both losses arriving at Asheville, N.C., in the "Maui" Invitational.
