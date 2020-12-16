 Skip to main content
Arizona-Stanford basketball game pushed up to 5 p.m. Saturday

Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal men's college basketball

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase and the Cardinal bench roar after a turnover during the first half of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford University Cardinal men's college basketball game, Jan. 9, 2019, in Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Pac-12 opener against Stanford on Saturday in Santa Cruz, Calif., has been moved up an hour to a 5 p.m. Arizona time tipoff. The game will still be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

The Arizona-Stanford game was officially moved to Santa Cruz on Monday because of a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting practices or games through at least Dec. 21.

Stanford is the only Pac-12 team to have never beaten Arizona under Sean Miller. The Cardinal is 3-2 after winning at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday, with both losses arriving at Asheville, N.C., in the "Maui" Invitational.

