Arizona-Stanford basketball game Saturday officially moved to Santa Cruz
editor's pick

  • Updated
Arizona Stanford Basketball

Arizona's Jemarl Baker Jr., right, drives the ball past Stanford's Spencer Jones (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

With a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting games or practices through at least Dec. 21, Saturday's Arizona-Stanford game has been moved as expected to Santa Cruz, Calif.

The game will be played at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Warriors' G League team. It will tip at 6 p.m. and be shown on Pac-12 Networks.

The Cardinal has been forced into a vagabond lifestyle since leaving for the "Maui" Invitational in North Carolina last month. After that relocated event was played in Asheville, N.C., Stanford worked out at Chapel Hill, N.C., where coach Jerod Haase was an assistant to Roy Williams at UNC, and the Cardinal practiced Sunday at Cal State Northridge after learning its game at USC had been canceled.

