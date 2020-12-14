Arizona-Stanford basketball game Saturday officially moved to Santa Cruz

With a Santa Clara County health order prohibiting games or practices through at least Dec. 21, Saturday's Arizona-Stanford game has been moved as expected to Santa Cruz, Calif.
The game will be played at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Warriors' G League team. It will tip at 6 p.m. and be shown on Pac-12 Networks.
The Cardinal has been forced into a vagabond lifestyle since leaving for the "Maui" Invitational in North Carolina last month. After that relocated event was played in Asheville, N.C., Stanford worked out at Chapel Hill, N.C., where coach Jerod Haase was an assistant to Roy Williams at UNC, and the Cardinal practiced Sunday at Cal State Northridge after learning its game at USC had been canceled.
No game tonight, but always competing! @StanfordMBB pic.twitter.com/ODs0KoAYca— Jerod Haase (@CoachJerodHaase) December 14, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!