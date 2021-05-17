Arizona struggles in opening round of Cle Elum Regional

The Arizona men's golf team got off to a rough start in the first round of the NCAA Regionals from Cle Elum, Washington, finishing the day at seven-over par and in a tie for 12th place.

Senior David Laskin was Arizona's best golfer of the afternoon and he shot one-under to end the day T-15. His opening score of 70 was the second-lowest score he's achieved in an NCAA Regional.

The Wildcats will have a lot of ground to make up in the next two days if they hope to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Only the top five finishing teams in the group of 14 teams in the regional will advance.