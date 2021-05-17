 Skip to main content
Arizona struggles in opening round of Cle Elum Regional
Arizona Men's Golf

Arizona struggles in opening round of Cle Elum Regional

Arizona men's golfer David Laskin during the first round of the Cle Elum Regional. Photo courtesy Arizona Athletics

 Courtesy, Arizona Athletics

The Arizona men's golf team got off to a rough start in the first round of the NCAA Regionals from Cle Elum, Washington, finishing the day at seven-over par and in a tie for 12th place.

Senior David Laskin was Arizona's best golfer of the afternoon and he shot one-under to end the day T-15. His opening score of 70 was the second-lowest score he's achieved in an NCAA Regional.

The Wildcats will have a lot of ground to make up in the next two days if they hope to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Only the top five finishing teams in the group of 14 teams in the regional will advance.

Regional favorite No. 6 Wake Forest is tied for first at six-under with San Fransisco. No. 7 Pepperdine is right behind the two schools at five-under.

Typically steady seniors for Arizona Brad Reeves and Trevor Werbylo struggled in their first round at Tumble Creek Club. Reeves, the Pac-12 individual champion, shot three-over to finish T-51 while Werbylo ended T-58 going four-over.

The Cats tee off for the second round on Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. MST and are paired with Iowa and Long Beach State. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

