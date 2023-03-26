It’s likely not any consolation, but the No. 18 Arizona softball team played No. 9 Washington just about as tight as a team can do without earning a win during the teams’ three-game set this weekend in Seattle.
A day after a walk-off home run downed Arizona, 4-3, in extra innings at Husky Softball Stadium, Washington did it again Sunday, winning 6-4 — this time thanks to a 3-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning by UW leadoff hitter Baylee Klingler.
In a Sunday seesaw battle that saw both teams score in the first inning before adding two more apiece in the fifth inning, Arizona (20-12, 3-6 Pac-12) took a 4-3 lead over the Huskies (25-6, 6-3) on an RBI single by Tayler Biehl in the top of the first extra inning. But in the bottom half, back-to-back singles by Washington’s Alana Johnson and Brooklyn Carter set up Klingler’s change to end it off UA starter Devyn Netz.
Netz threw the complete game Sunday, going seven-plus innings, allowing six earned runs while striking out for the Wildcats. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, a day after also going 2-for-4 with one RBI in Arizona’s first walk-off loss of the weekend.
Biehl and Blaise Biringer were also 2-for-4 for Arizona, which has now seen three of its last five games go to extra innings, yet has also lost five of six overall these past two weekends.
In addition to Saturday’s 4-3 walk-off loss, Arizona also lost the series opener 3-1 earlier in the day; that was a game that started Friday night but was postponed and completed Saturday afternoon due to rain. The Wildcats managed just one hit in that 3-1 defeat. Washington’s Ruby Meylan pitched that complete-game one-hitter, and also got the win Sunday by throwing four innings in relief.
Up next for Arizona: a return home to Hillenbrand stadium, and some temporary relief from Pac-12 play, when the Wildcats host the Bear Down Fiesta. Georgetown and San Diego will be in town, with Arizona facing both teams twice — one each Friday and Saturday.