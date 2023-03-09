LAS VEGAS – Cedric Henderson had 16 points to lead Arizona to a 47-43 halftime lead over Stanford in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, while UA point guard Kerr Kriisa tweaked his right shoulder.

With four minutes left in the first half, Kriisa exchanged upper-body contact with Stanford's Brandon Angel while defending Angel during a Cardinal possession. Kriisa played UA's next possession but was in obvious pain and hit the floor as the final media timeout was called with 3:45 left.

UA trainer Justin Kokoskie came on the court to examine Kriisa, who then left the court and did not return before halftime. However, Kriisa returned to participate in warmups before the second half began and wore black tape over the shoulder in the second half.

Last season, in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game against Stanford, Kriisa suffered a severe ankle injury and did not play in the Wildcats' next three games.

Overall in the first half, Arizona shot 61.8% for the first half but gave up 51.7% shooting to Stanford, which hit 8 of 15 pointers.

Henderson scored his 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Oumar Ballo had 13 points and Azuolas Tubelis had 10.

For Stanford, Angel had 10 points and four rebounds while making 2 of 3 3-pointers. Wing Spencer Jones had 11 points.

Stanford scored five points off two UA turnovers over the first four minutes of the game, taking an 8-6 lead. Michael O’Connell raced downcourt for an uncontested layup after Tubelis lost the ball on Arizona’s first possession, while Tubelis later stole the ball but turned it over on the other end, leading to a -3pointer from Angel

But Arizona went inside often to Ballo, who had 11 points over the first 12 minutes of the game, to keep the lead most of the first half. The Cardinal cut UA’s lead to 27-26 on a 3-pointer from Harrison Ingram.