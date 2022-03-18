 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona, TCU set to tip off second-round NCAA Tournament game at 6:40 p.m. Sunday

Arizona, TCU set to tip off second-round NCAA Tournament game at 6:40 p.m. Sunday

TCU's Damion Baugh (10) gestures after hitting a three from long distance early in the second half against Seton Hall during their first round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 18, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona's second-round NCAA Tournament game against TCU will tipoff at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday and be carried on TBS.

The game will begin 30 minutes after the finish of a second-round game between Notre Dame and Texas Tech that is scheduled to tip off at 4:10 p.m.

The top-seeded Wildcats (32-2) beat 16th-seeded Wright State (87-70) to advance to the second round game. Ninth-seeded TCU (21-12) beat No. 8 seed Seton Hall 69-42 on Friday.

