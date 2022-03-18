Arizona, TCU set to tip off second-round NCAA Tournament game at 6:40 p.m. Sunday

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona's second-round NCAA Tournament game against TCU will tipoff at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday and be carried on TBS.
The game will begin 30 minutes after the finish of a second-round game between Notre Dame and Texas Tech that is scheduled to tip off at 4:10 p.m.
The top-seeded Wildcats (32-2) beat 16th-seeded Wright State (87-70) to advance to the second round game. Ninth-seeded TCU (21-12) beat No. 8 seed Seton Hall 69-42 on Friday.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe
Bruce Pascoe
Reporter
Bruce is a veteran Star sports reporter who has also worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He graduated from Northwestern University and has an MBA from Thunderbird.