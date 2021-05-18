Arizona tied for 10th heading into final day of NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats moved two spots up the leaderboard in the NCAA Regionals on Tuesday, but have their work cut out for them if they hope to play in the NCAA Championships.

The UA men's golf team shot six-over par in Day 2 of the Cle Elum Regional at Tumble Creek Club; their team score of 13-over is good for 10th place heading into Wednesday's final round.

The Wildcats need to finish in the top five to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Arizona senior Brad Reeves shot 3-under, moving into a tie for 17th place.

Senior David Laskin began the day tied for 15th, and his 2-over score in the second round kept him in the top 25. Christian Banke moved up nine spots to 54th place with a 2-over score.

Meanwhile, senior Trevor Werbylo struggled for a second consecutive day. Werbylo shot 7-over and is tied for 64th.

The Wildcats tee off from Cle Elum, Washington for the third round at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They are paired with Mississippi State and Long Beach State.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.