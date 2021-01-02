Arizona to hire former Ohio State, NFL running back Scottie Graham to coach RBs, per reports

Former Ohio State and NFL tailback Scottie Graham is set to become the running backs coach at Arizona, according to multiple reports.

Graham, 51, has been working as a senior associate athletics director for Arizona State since 2014, per his LinkedIn bio. Before that, he worked for 16 years as a regional director and director of player engagement for the NFL Players Association.

Graham’s on-field coaching experience is limited. He served an internship for the San Francisco 49ers as a Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2019 and coached running backs at last year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Graham played for Ohio State from 1988-91, rushing for 1,768 yards and 19 touchdowns. A seventh-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992, Graham played six seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Vikings and Bengals. He totaled 1,267 rushing yards and seven TDs.

Graham is originally from Long Beach, New York. WildcatAuthority.com first reported the news of Graham’s addition to Jedd Fisch’s staff. Official announcements of more staff members are expected early next week.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.