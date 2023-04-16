Talie Bonds’ outdoor track season is starting to look like her indoor track season — just bigger and better.

Saturday at the famed Mt. SAC relays in Walnut, California, the UA senior broke her own school outdoor record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, finishing first in the invitational race with a time of 12.65. She broke the school mark she set just a week ago, which she tied two weeks before that.

Back during the indoor season, Bonds did something similar in breaking the school mark in the women’s 60-meter hurdles three times en route to All-American status in the event.

But this outdoor season, Bonds is climbing the charts even further. She’s currently third in the nation in the event and fourth globally in 2023.

Arizona’s Jordan Geist also continued his torrid 2023. The indoor shotput NCAA champion earlier this semester won the outdoor version of the event at Mt. SAC Saturday with a throw of 21.25 meters. That sits Geist at No. 1 nationally so far this season. He also holds the season’s top mark in the hammer throw, an event he finished eighth in at Mt. SAC.

Other UA highlights from Mt. SAC: Youssef Koudssi placed fifth in men’s shot put with a personal best 19.50; Kristjan Sigfinnsson finished sixth in men’s high jump with a personal best of 2.15 meters. Alexa Porpaczy took seventh in the women’s high jump.