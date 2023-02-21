New UA volleyball head coach Charita Stubbs announced the hiring of Deitre Collins-Parker to the Wildcats coaching staff Monday.

Collins-Parker brings more than 25 years of college coaching experience to Stubbs' first Arizona staff, including stints as head coach at San Diego State, Cornell and UNLV, and as an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, NAU and Houston.

In a career that has seen her be part of more than 330 total collegiate wins as a head and assistant coach, Collins-Parker led Cornell to two NCAA tournament appearances and three Ivy League titles and was at the helm of San Diego State for 11 years (2009-2019), which included sharing the 2012 Mountain West title and earning Mountain West Coach of the Year honors. And while at UNLV, where she spent eight years as head coach, Collins-Parker earned WAC coach of the year in 1998.

Collins-Parker also holds significant international coaching experience, including serving as head coach of the 1998, 2000 and 2001 U.S. junior national teams.

During her own college playing career, Collins-Parker helped Hawaii win back-to-back National Championships, earning the Honda Broderick Cup Award as National Player of the Year in both 1983 and 1984.

She was also the first volleyball player to win the Honda Cup, giving to the nation’s top female collegiate athlete.

Collins-Parker was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2008, and is also a chair on the AVCA Minority Coaches Committee.