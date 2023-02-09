Arizona Wildcats volleyball senior Dilara Gedikoglu is raising money for Turkey, her home country, following a deadly earthquake on Monday that took over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

The devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which destroyed thousands of buildings and homes, is the deadliest earthquake recorded in Turkey since 1939.

Gedikoglu, a 5-10 outside hitter for the UA volleyball who just finished her third season with the Wildcats, hails from Alanya, Turkey. Gedikoglu, among other Turkish UA students, has a goal to donate $5,000 via GoFundMe to help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey.

"Hello everyone, my Turkish friends and I at the University of Arizona are trying to fundraise money for people that have been affected by the recent earthquakes in our home,Turkey. ... Many have lost their families, friends, homes, and they are suffering on top of that with the freezing temperatures," Gedikoglu said on the GoFundMe page.

Donations for earthquake relief can be made here.