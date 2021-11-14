 Skip to main content
Arizona volleyball team beats Colorado to finish season sweep of Buffaloes
Volleyball: Arizona 3, Colorado 1

Arizona volleyball team beats Colorado to finish season sweep of Buffaloes

Emery Herman

Emery Herman had 41 assists and 15 digs, and Puk Stubbe added 13 kills and 13 digs as the UA volleyball team beat visiting Colorado 3-1 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Game scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 32-30.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz notched 15 kills and Jaelyn Hodge added nine as UA (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) finished a season sweep of the Buffaloes (14-11, 5-11).

Arizona next visits USC (11-14, 7-9) at 9 p.m. Friday.

