Arizona volleyball team continues perfect start to Pac-12 play with win at Cal
Wildcats 3, Golden Bears 1

  • Updated

Merle Weidt

The UA volleyball team won its third straight Pac-12 match to open conference play, beating host Cal 3-1 on Friday night.

Merle Weidt had 16 kills and a .700 hitting percentage in the 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 win, while Emery Herman notched 47 assists and 11 digs. Kamaile Hiapo added 16 digs.

UA has won six straight overall. Cal fell to 7-7, 0-3 in dropping its fourth straight match.

Arizona (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) visits No. 17-ranked Stanford (7-4, 2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona. The Cardinal beat visiting ASU 3-1 on Friday.

